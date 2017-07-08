6 Men Transporting Buffaloes Thrashed By Mob In Delhi

Six men transporting buffaloes to a slaughter house in east Delhi were thrashed by a mob on Friday evening. The men were carrying about 80 buffaloes in mini trucks when they were intercepted by a group of unidentified men near Baba Haridas Nagar in Outer Delhi, police said. The mob released the buffaloes and beat all six men inside the mini trucks.When the police arrived on the spot, the attackers had fled. The six men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Five of them have been released, while one - 40-year-old Ali Jan - is still admitted with serious injuries.The six men have filed a case against the group of unidentified men who attacked them. They say they had valid documents to transport the buffaloes.No arrests have been made so far.The attack comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the killing of people by cow vigilantes is unacceptable. "Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable," the PM had said last week, adding, "No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country."The Prime Minister said protecting cows, sacred for Hindus, is needed, "No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave...this (violence) is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of."Last week, a man was beaten to death in Jharkhand by a group of people who accused him of carrying beef in his car, which they set on fire.People across the country protested last month against the rising incidents of mob attacks and cow vigilantism across the country.Just a fortnight ago, a group of people on a train killed 16-year-old Junaid Khan, who was travelling home to his village in Haryana with his brother and two cousins after a shopping excursion to Delhi ahead of Eid.