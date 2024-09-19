Zimbabwe To Cull 200 Elephants To Feed Its Citizens Amid Drought

Zimbabwe's elephant population is over 84,000, nearly double its estimated capacity of 45,000

Authorities in Zimbabwe have given the go-ahead for the slaughtering of 200 elephants to feed hungry citizens left hungry by its worst drought in decades. Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority told CNN that with nearly half of the country's population facing the risk of acute hunger, "we are targeting to cull 200 elephants."

The decision follows Namibia's recent move to cull elephants and other wildlife to address food insecurity worsened by a prolonged drought. These culls have faced criticism from animal rights advocates and conservationists.

According to Farawo, Zimbabwe's elephant population is over 84,000, nearly double its estimated capacity of 45,000. It is the second largest globally after Botswana.

Last week, Environment Minister Sithembiso Nyoni informed parliament that Zimbabwe has more elephants than needed and more than the forests can sustain. She noted that elephant overpopulation leads to resource shortages, intensifying human-wildlife conflict.

Nyoni added that the government is considering strategies similar to Namibia's, including counting the elephants and organizing communities, especially women, to preserve and distribute the meat to protein-deficient regions.

"When wildlife overpopulates a park, they venture beyond it in search of resources like water or vegetation. This brings them into contact with humans, sparking conflicts," Nyoni explained.

In Namibia, the government authorized the culling of 700 wild animals, including elephants, to distribute to people facing food shortages. So far, 150 animals have been culled, and over 125,000 pounds of meat distributed, according to Namibia's Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism.

Zimbabwe and Namibia are among the southern African countries enduring a severe drought exacerbated by El Nino and climate change.

Farawo, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe's parks authority, stated that the culling will begin once the required documentation is finalized. The slaughter will target regions with dense elephant populations.

However, these proposed elephant culls have faced strong opposition.

Farai Maguwu, head of the Zimbabwe-based Center for Natural Resource Governance, condemned the practice on X, stating, "Culling of elephants must be stopped. Elephants have a right to exist," adding that future generations deserve to see elephants in their natural habitat.

Culling of elephants must be stopped. Some are eying an opportunity to sell ivory, illicitly - what with these private jets flying out week in, week out. With the way minerals are being looted, soon we wont have any elephant to talk about. Hands off our wildlife! — Farai Maguwu (@FMaguwu) September 15, 2024

Keith Lindsay, a conservation biologist and natural resources consultant, also expressed concern that using wildlife to address food insecurity could lead to unsustainable demand for bushmeat.

Farawo defended the cull, Zimbabwe's first since 1988, as part of broader efforts to reduce human-elephant conflicts, following a string of fatal elephant attacks.

"The animals are causing significant problems in communities, killing people. Just last week, a woman in the northern part of the country was killed by an elephant. The same happened the week before. So, culling is also a method of control," he said.

Local media reported that at least 31 people have died in Zimbabwe this year due to conflicts between humans and wildlife.