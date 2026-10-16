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Zelensky Was Asked 'Is Trump Scapegoating You?' What He Replied

The question came after Trump said he found it easier to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin than Zelensky as ties have soured with Kyiv.

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Zelensky Was Asked 'Is Trump Scapegoating You?' What He Replied
Journalists broke into laughter at a press conference in Brussels after he met EU leaders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a knowing smile and stayed mum Friday, when asked if Donald Trump was scapegoating him for troubles in the US.

"This is my answer," Zelensky said, as journalists broke into laughter at a press conference in Brussels after he met EU leaders.

Zelensky had been asked if Trump was lashing out at the Ukrainian leader as a way to deflect from his own political strife ahead of next month's midterm elections as he is bogged down with Iran and diesel prices have soared.

The question came after Trump said he found it easier to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin than Zelensky as ties have soured with Kyiv.

"Yesterday was a thousand drones in Ukraine, a thousand, but the American side said that it is difficult to speak with Zelensky, it's less difficult to manage with Putin," Zelensky said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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