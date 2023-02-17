Zelensky Urges Allies To 'Hurry Up' With Support For Ukraine

"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky today urged allies to "hurry up" with their support for Kyiv, saying lives were in the balance.

"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery... speed of decisions to limit Russian potential. There is no alternative to speed because it is the speed that the life depends on," he told the Munich Security Conference.

