Zelensky Says By 2025 World Will Know The Winner Of Russia-Ukraine War

"In the decisive moments -- and they are coming next year -- we must not allow anyone in the world to doubt the resilience of our entire state," Zelensky told the Ukrainian parliament.

President Volodymyr Zelensky was speaking at Ukrainian parliament.
Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that 2025 will be decisive in determining who wins the war unleashed by Russia almost three years ago.

"In the decisive moments -- and they are coming next year -- we must not allow anyone in the world to doubt the resilience of our entire state. And at this stage, it is being decided who will prevail," Zelensky told the Ukrainian parliament.

