Zelensky Defers Wednesday's Trip To Saudi Arabia After US-Russia Talks

As top Russian and US diplomats held a meeting in Saudi Arabia today with an aim to find an agreement to end the years-long war in Ukraine, without the latter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that "Kyiv cannot recognise any agreements or things discussed about us without us."

President Zelensky was supposed to visit Saudi Arabia too - but a day after the crucial meeting between top diplomats from Russia and the United States. However, Zelensky says he has postponed Wednesday's trip to Saudi Arabia after US-Russia talks until March 10.

Earlier, President Zelensky had criticised talks between the US and Russia as the talks were going to happen without Ukrainian participation. Talks "are taking place between representatives of Russia and representatives of the United States of America. About Ukraine -- about Ukraine again -- and without Ukraine," Zelensky said in Turkey during an official visit.

At a press conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a visit to Ankara, he said, "Ukraine, Europe in a broad sense -- and this includes the European Union, Turkey, and the UK -- should be involved in conversations and the development of the necessary security guarantees with America regarding the fate of our part of the world."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that US President Donald Trump wanted a swift resolution of the conflict and has urged all sides to move quickly in order to bring an end to the years-long war in Ukraine.