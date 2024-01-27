YouTuber's 'Colorado Springs To Denver In 20 Minutes' Video Leads To Arrest Warrant

Mr Dietzmann's YouTube account has more than 250,000 subscribers.

Authorities in Colorado, US, have issued a warrant for a 32-year-old man after he posted a video of a dangerous, high-speed bike drive. According to Fox4News, Colorado State Police said that the YouTuber, identified as Rendon Dietzmann, is wanted for filming himself motorcycling at such high speeds that he travelled between two major cities in 20 minutes, rather than a typical one hour. In September, he shared a video in which he recorded himself travelling over 150 miles per hour (mph).

Mr Dietzmann posts YouTube videos under the name Gixxer Brah. In the now-deleted clip, the 32-year-old makes the drive from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes. Google Maps, however, estimates the drive would take about an hour.

"Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado," a police spokesperson said in a statement, as per the outlet. "We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others," the statement added.

According to Fox, the 32-year-old was identified as a part of a Colorado State Patrol investigation with Dallas Police and the El Paso County District Attorney's Office in Colorado.

Mr Dietzmann's YouTube account has more than 250,000 subscribers and nearly 500 videos posted to its page. His page description says I like to wheelie... and go fast. Always trying to ride new bikes". On Instagram, Mr Dietzmann's has 171,000 followers.

Mr Dietzmann is known for posting videos of his dangerous driving behaviour online. His videos show him travelling on a motorcycle in different parts of the US.

The authorities said he disregard his own safety and those around him. The posting resulted in "numerous" complaints.

YouTube told Fox News Digital that it has removed content from the channel in the past, adding that its policies prohibit "harmful or dangerous acts," actions that "have a serious risk of severe bodily harm or death".

The 32-year-old is wanted on charges of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed and driving without license plates attached, the outlet reported.