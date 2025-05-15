YouTuber MrBeast In Trouble Over Ancient Mexican Temple Video. Here's Why

MrBeast, the world's most subscribed YouTuber, is in trouble again, this time with the Mexican authorities over a video shot at multiple federally protected archaeological sites such as Calakmul, Chichen Itza, and Balamcanche

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, released a video titled "I Survived 100 Hours in an Ancient Temple," on May 10, and it received over 55 million views in no time, as per CNN. The video has MrBeast and his group exploring historic sites, swimming in cenotes, eating Maya-style food, and reportedly spending the night in a temple.

The Temple of Kukulkan pyramid, called El Castillo, is one of the seven wonders of the world and is located in the state of Yucatan's Chichen Itza.

"It's unbelievable that the government is allowing us to do this. It's truly crazy. Not even archaeologists are allowed in here," MrBeast is heard saying in the video.

The video drew condemnation from the public, archaeologists, and Mexican officials, whose primary concern was that MrBeast got access to places often restricted to the public and regarded as sacred to Mexico's pre-Hispanic cultures.

The Ministry of Culture in Mexico said it would impose sanctions and take legal action against the YouTuber for allegedly misrepresenting events and violating the intended use of cultural heritage sites, according to a report in local media.

Among other things that came under criticism were a drone image that appears to show what's inside the temple atop El Castillo in Chichen Itza. There were also visuals of MrBeast descending by helicopter to the archaeological sites or holding a pre-Hispanic mask.

The Mexican government's Ministry of Culture's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) responded to the controversy by stating that the visit and the recording were conducted in response to "formal requests."

In a public statement, INAH said their staff was present during the shoot to guarantee site safety and adherence to preservation guidelines.

The institute confirmed that the filming was done in accordance with the law. But it emphasised that several scenes, including the claimed helicopter landing, drone flights inside the Kukulkan pyramid, and the usage of an old mask, were made up in post-production.

On Wednesday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the "broadcast" was permitted, but she asked the INAH to report "under what conditions this permit was granted."

MrBeast has more than 394 million subscribers on YouTube, making him the most popular content creator in the world.