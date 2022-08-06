YouTuber Breaks Guinness World Record By Doing 25 Pull-Ups While Hanging From A Helicopter

It took the two athletes 15 days to find a helicopter to practice for the world record.

A Dutch fitness enthusiast broke the Guinness World Record for the most pull-ups completed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter, according to a release from GWR. Stan Browney, who run a YouTube channel along with fellow athlete Arjen Albers, broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022. Both the athletes had prepared for weeks before attempting to break the crazy record.

Mr Browney is an expert in callisthenics, a class of gymnastic exercises meant to improve one's physical fitness and elegance of motion. On the big day, he performed exceptionally well and set the world record with mind-blowing 25 pull-ups, GWR said.

Guinness World Records has shared a video of this record-breaking achievement on its YouTube handle and wrote, "The boys from @Browney compete to see who can do the most pull ups from a helicopter in one minute. Who will walk away with the world record?"

The duo also documented their preparation and effort to take their viewers through the "craziest world record ever."

On the big day, the number to beat was 23 pull-ups, previously achieved by Roman Sahradyan from Armenia.

Mr Albers went first, achieving 24 pull-ups and surpassing the previous record by one pull-up, said GWR. Mr Browney, who went second, emerged as the winner of the contest with a whopping result of 25 pull-ups.

In the longest minute of their lives, Stan and Arjen each tested the limits of their abilities and the efficacy of their arduous training, said GWR.

