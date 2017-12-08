YouTube Prankster Accidentally Cements His Head Inside A Microwave

We're seriously unimpressed 😡.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH - West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

A British internet "prankster" had to be freed by firefighters after cementing his head inside a microwave oven, the media reported.Fire service officials said it took an hour to free the man after they were called to a house in Wolverhampton city, reports the BBC.Friends had managed to feed an air tube into the 22-year-old's mouth to help him breathe, the service said.A senior official said the man "could quite easily have suffocated or have been seriously injured"."He and a group of friends had mixed seven bags of Polyfilla (cement) which they then poured around his head, which was protected by a plastic bag inside the microwave."The oven was being used as a mould and wasn't plugged in. The mixture quickly set hard and, by the time we were called, they'd already been trying to free him for an hour and a half."It took us nearly an hour to free him," the official added.