"Your Posts Could Get Someone Killed": TED Chief Chris Anderson To Elon Musk

Chris Anderson, the head of TED, wrote an open letter to billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday over the tech mogul's recent posts on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to Anderson, the owner of X is forgetting the "core tenets of journalism".

"...Without them, I think your efforts to make X the respected home of citizen journalism will fail. When you tell hundreds of millions of people that someone should be hanged or jailed for outrageous crimes against humanity, just possibly you should first sound out what those who know those people really well would say about them. Some of your recent posts could literally get someone killed. Do you really want to risk that?" Anderson questioned, referring to Musk's recent posts.

Musk has been frequently bashing international governments whose politics he dislikes and praising far-right figures. He has been using X to post several criticisms and accusations aimed at political figures - especially in UK, Germany, and Canada.

"You say you want to maximize un-regretted user seconds on X. By far the simplest way you could do this, Elon, is simply to thoughtfully edit what you yourself post," Anderson said.

According to Anderson, the owner of X is failing to follow the "fairness doctrine" - which says that before publishing critical claims about an individual, or an institution, one must reach out to them for their side of the story. While the TED chief believes that Musk is eyeing issues that are important and worthy of efforts, he said that the way it is being presented is "playground bullying".

"It's crass and it's cruel, and it's therefore not nearly as effective as it could be. You're hearing the cheers of your most loyal followers, but missing the fact you're making yourself a laughing stock among many who you really want on your side. Long-term that's going to damage X, your other businesses, and indeed your long-term dreams for humanity. No one wants to follow a playground bully to Mars," Anderson said.

With a certain amount of trepidation, I'm posting this open letter to @elonmusk, someone I have admired, but who, right now, is causing me concern. I know I'm not alone in thinking these thoughts. Please like or repost if you're willing... And Elon, if you're listening, please… pic.twitter.com/WGU9okIXJ3 — Chris Anderson (@TEDchris) January 7, 2025

Anderson mentioned that while Musk is someone he admires, at present, he is causing concern.

"I miss the old Elon. You can be funny, interesting, insightful and inspiring. You've fought incredibly hard for what you've built. And you may feel you're entitled to do whatever the hell you want with it. But I also know that you understand the danger of holding too tightly to the ring of power, how it can distort someone's judgement and turn them ugly," he wrote.

"I'm hoping you can loosen that ring just a little. For the love of humanity that you profess, I really urge you to embrace the fairness doctrine and showcase a better face of X," Anderson added.

Musk has not yet responded to the letter.