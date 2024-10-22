"Can't Walk": Girl Carries Injured Sister, Looks For Hospital In Gaza

Amid the war in Gaza, a heartbreaking video of a girl carrying her injured younger sister through the streets in search of medical care has surfaced. The girl, visibly exhausted, was asked where she was headed. "I want to get her leg treated," she replied. Asked why she had been walking, she said, Because we don't have a car." The child adds that she was trying to reach Al-Bureij Park to find a healthcare facility where her sister may get treated.

"I can't walk anymore," the girl says in the video. The person filming her helped and the two girls were given a ride to their destination.

During the car ride, the man asked the younger sister, "Do you love your sister because she was carrying you?" She nodded. On reaching the medical centre, the older sister carried her sibling again.

A Palestinian little girl was found walking and carrying her little sister to take her to the hospital for treatment. End the genocide. End the occupation. pic.twitter.com/CwzFZT6I2x — WearThePeace (@WearThePeaceCo) October 21, 2024

The video was shared on X, with the caption, "A Palestinian little girl was found walking and carrying her little sister to take her to the hospital for treatment. End the genocide. End the occupation."

The war in Gaza has claimed over 40,000 lives and orphaned hundreds of children. With their parents gone, many children have been forced to look after their younger siblings in a conflict zone. The war followed the October 7 attacks on Israeli cities. The attack drew a brutal counterstrike by the Benjamin Netanyahu government as it relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip. According to the latest estimates of the Palestinian Health Ministry, around 17,000 children have died in the ongoing conflict.