''You Consume, Others Suffer'': Climate Activists Deface Walmart Heiress' $300 Million Yacht

A group of climate change activists vandalized a $300 million superyacht owned by Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza on Sunday, New York Post reported. Pictures of the act were posted on the Spain-based Futuro Vegetal environmental group. In one of the pictures, two activists from the group are seen displaying a sign that read ''You Consume Others Suffer,'' against the background of the yacht smeared in red and black paint.

They wrote on Twitter, ''We spray painted using fire extinguishers against the 300 million euro mega-yacht of Nancy Walton, heiress to #Walmart and one of the richest women in the world with a fortune of 8.7 billion dollars.''

See the pictures here:

La acción pone el broche final a la campaña “Jets and Yachts, the party is over”, convocada por @XRIbiza quienes demandan la prohibición de los #Jets privados y el fin de las emisiones de lujo 🤑 pic.twitter.com/0tJsCc6dtw — FuturoVegetal🍒 (@FuturoVegetal) July 16, 2023

''The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class. The mega-rich live off the suffering of others,'' the group said in another tweet.

''It is the people who are at the top of the social pyramid who put the whole life of #planeta at their service, forcing us to work to sustain their system, exploiting animals and destroying the territory no matter how much suffering and death it implies,'' they further wrote.

According to Periodico de Ibiza, the two demonstrators were arrested at the docks by the Spanish Civil Guard over the vandalism.

Notably, the yacht, named Kaos, is 361 feet long, features four decks, and has room for 31 guests and a 45-person crew. There is an onboard aquarium, full spa facilities, a gym, and a large cinema on the yacht.

Ms. Laurie has an estimated net worth of roughly $8.7 billion.