Advertisement

Yemen's Houthis Say They've Targeted Vessels In Red Sea, Arabian Sea

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Yemen's Houthis Say They've Targeted Vessels In Red Sea, Arabian Sea
The attacks included strikes on the Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Houthis said.
Sanaa:

Yemen's Houthis said on Monday that they carried out three operations targeting vessels in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea. The attacks included strikes on the Motaro in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait with ballistic missiles.

Yahya Sarea, the Houthi military spokesman, also said in a televised address, that the group targeted the Maersk Kowloon in the Arabian Sea with a missile and the SC Montreal in the Arabian Sea with two drones.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Yemen, Red Sea
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com