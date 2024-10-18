Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Was Released By Israel In 2011 Prisoner Swap Deal

Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, was released by Israel in 2011 as part of a major prisoner swap deal that involved the release of 1,027 Palestinian and Israeli Arab prisoners in exchange for a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. Shalit, a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), had been held captive by Hamas for five years after being kidnapped in 2006 in a raid that involved Sinwar's brother, a senior Hamas military commander.

Sinwar had spent over 22 years in Israeli prisons from 1988 to 2011, a period that reportedly hardened his radical views. According to experts, his time in solitary confinement and his interactions with other prisoners further solidified his leadership within Hamas.

Israeli authorities described him as "cruel, authoritative, influential," with significant endurance, manipulative tendencies, and the ability to rally crowds. Sinwar's ability to maintain authority inside prison, including negotiating with prison authorities and enforcing discipline among inmates, helped solidify his position as a key Hamas leader.

Following his release, Sinwar called for more kidnappings of Israeli soldiers. His time in prison had not softened his stance; instead, it appeared to have intensified his commitment to Hamas's goals.

After returning to Gaza following the 2011 swap, Sinwar's prominence grew, largely due to his status as a founding member of Hamas and his long imprisonment, which elevated his prestige. His leadership was also bolstered by fear, as Sinwar had a reputation for violence, reportedly earning the nickname "The Butcher of Khan Younis." He was believed to be responsible for the detention, torture, and murder of a Hamas commander in 2015, accused of embezzlement and homosexuality.

In 2017, Sinwar became the head of Hamas's Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip. His younger brother, Mohammed Sinwar, also played a major role in Hamas's military activities and was believed to have survived multiple Israeli assassination attempts.