Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin To Meet In Uzbekistan Next Week: Report

China has refused to condemn Moscow's massive military assault on Ukraine. (File)

Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next week during a regional summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian diplomat said Wednesday, as the Chinese leader makes his first trip abroad since the start of the pandemic.

"In less than 10 days our leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit" in Samarkand, the Russian ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, told Russian agencies.

