Who Is Vince McMahon? 5 Facts On World Wrestling Entertainment's Boss

Vincent K McMahon joined his fathers wrestling company in 1972 (File)

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to be acquired by the Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC. Vince McMahon is serving as the chairman and CEO of the combat and entertainment company and has helped it grow significantly.

- Vincent Kennedy McMahon bought the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWF) from his father, Vincent James McMahon, in 1982. Vincent K McMahon transformed the business from a regional player into a global giant.

- According to Forbes, Vincent K McMahon's current net wealth is $2.9 billion and he is the 1006th richest man in the world.

- Vincent K McMahon grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina and joined his father‘s wrestling company in 1972. The 77-year-old retired as WWE's CEO and Chairman last year after he was accused of paying hush money to a former female employee to cover up his affair with her.

- Mr McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, then took over as Interim CEO and Interim chairwoman. She stepped down after her father returned to the board in January this year. Stephanie McMahon is married to wrestler Paul Levesque aka Triple H.

- Vincent K McMahon's wife Linda served as the 25th Administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA) under former president Donald Trump.