Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Kills 41 In China, Over 1,000 Affected: Updates

China has launched a massive quarantine effort for Wuhan where coronavirus outbreak has triggered health warnings in several countries across the world in the last few days. Several other cities in China are also under lock-down as number of deaths due to the outbreak have jumped to 41.

The number of confirmed infections in China also surged to 1,287, up from 830 reported on Friday. Most of the deaths and overall cases were in central province of Hubei; Wuhan is Hubei's capital.

The transport bans and other measures in the affected cities cover a staggering 41 million people.

China's aggressive response has won praise internationally, especially compared to SARS, in which it was accused of a slow-footed reaction and stonewalling the international community.

Jan 25, 2020 07:59 (IST) China's Haikou city, capital of the southern island province of Hainan, will start a 14-day centralised medical observation for tourists from the central Hubei province, centre of the coronavirus outbreak, from Saturday at noon, the Haikou government said, news agency Reuters reported.

Jan 25, 2020 07:55 (IST) China Wuhan Cornavirus Outbreak: Gloomy Lunar New Year Holiday For China

China marked its most important holiday under a cloud of fear and gloom Saturday as the toll from a deadly respiratory virus jumped to 41, with almost 1,300 people now known to be infected, news agency AFP reports.

The Lunar New Year is normally China's most festive time, but holiday observances across the country have been cancelled and citizens advised to hunker down in isolation at home, with over a dozen cities under lockdown.