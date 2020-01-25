Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Kills 41 In China, Over 1,000 Affected: Updates

China has launched a massive quarantine effort for Wuhan where coronavirus outbreak has triggered health warnings in several countries across the world in the last few days. Several other cities in China are also under lock-down as number of deaths due to the outbreak have jumped to 41.
The number of confirmed infections in China also surged to 1,287, up from 830 reported on Friday. Most of the deaths and overall cases were in central province of Hubei; Wuhan is Hubei's capital.
The transport bans and other measures in the affected cities cover a staggering 41 million people.
China's aggressive response has won praise internationally, especially compared to SARS, in which it was accused of a slow-footed reaction and stonewalling the international community.
Here the updates on efforts across the world to contain Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak:
Australia today confirmed first case of Wuhan cornavirus, with the patient hospitalized in a stable condition in a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria health officials said on Saturday, news agency Reuters reports. The Chinese national, in his 50s, arrived from China on January 19 on a flight from Guangzhou. Read here.