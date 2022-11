Dorsey stepped down from Twitter's board in May 2022 and quit as Twitter CEO in November 2021. (File)

Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.

When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".

