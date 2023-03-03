2023 World Wildlife Day: All You Need To Know

World Wildlife Day is observed on March 3 every year. (Representational)

Our planet is home to a wide array of wild flora and fauna which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and providing us with food, medicine and more. World Wildlife Day is marked annually on March 3 to celebrate the unique wild species and create awareness to help conserve them.

History

The 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated March 3 as World Wildlife Day on December 20, 2013, with an aim to raise awareness of world's wild flora and fauna. It was on March 3 when the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) took place in 1973. The convention helps ensure that international trade doesn't pose any threat to the species. This March 3 marks the 50th anniversary of the convention.

The idea to celebrate March 3 as World Wildlife Day was previously proposed at the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to CITES (CoP16) in Bangkok in March 2013. The CITES Secretariat has been tasked with facilitating the implantation of the World Wildlife Day.

2023 World Wildlife Day theme

The theme for this year's World Wildlife Day is “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation”. It has been chosen to highlight the need “to work across governments, civil society, and the private sector to turn commitment into action”.

Significance

Humans are dependent on wildlife for food, clothing, materials, energy, medicines, and other essential items. But over the years, wild species are threatened by wildlife crimes such as poaching and due to factors such as habitat loss and diseases. World Wildlife Day serves an opportunity to highlight the invaluable contribution wildlife makes to our lives. The day is also geared towards inspiring efforts to conserve forests, animals, and plants using tools and knowledge.