World Music Day 2022: Here Is The Date, History, And Greetings To Mark The Day

Music is considered therapeutic by many people. (Representational)

Albert Einstien once said, "If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician. I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music". Music plays an important role in our lives. Some also consider it therapeutic, with experts claiming that it reduces stress and improves quality of sleep.

Date

World Music Day is celebrated on June 21. On this day, a number of events are organised across the world to encourage young artists to come forward and put their talents on display. The day is also known as Fete de la Musique or Make Music Day.

History

The first World Music Day was celebrated in 1982. It was organised in France by the then French Minister of Culture, Jack Lange.

Music lovers often organize concerts in public areas such as parks, bus stations, museums, and cafes. The day is also a great opportunity for young talents to showcase their music.

Greetings To Mark The Day

To make the day even more special, we have come up with a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones:

- Music is a connection that brings people from different walks of life together. It is a way to connect the heart with hearts. It is a medicine for the soul. Warm wishes to you on World Music Day.

- Let the music play and let the souls enjoy. Let's celebrate World Music Day.

- Love for music goes beyond differences and boundaries. Let us unite with music.

- Wishing a very Happy World Music Day to you. Let the beats and melody of music fill our hearts with happiness.

- Happy Music Day to you. Celebrate this day with some beautiful music to enjoy.

- Music is precious and life is unimaginable without it. Happy World Music Day people

- Whenever you are hurt or sad, play some music and you will feel better.