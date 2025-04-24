World Leaders Dial PM Modi As Tensions Between India And Pakistan Escalate

In the aftermath of the brutal Pahalgam terror attack, several world leaders have extended their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strongly condemning the heinous act of terrorism.



French President Emmanuel Macron was among the leaders who reached out to Mr Modi, expressing his personal condolences for the innocent lives lost in the attack. Macron's message of support and solidarity with the people of India underscored the global commitment to fighting terrorism. He said that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable, echoing the sentiments of the international community.

"He strongly condemned the attack and expressed full support and solidarity with the people of India adding that this kind of barbarism is totally unacceptable," Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the attack, describing it as an "Islamist terrorist attack in Kashmir." In his conversation with Mr Modi, Mr Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

The two leaders discussed advancing the transportation and communications corridor linking Asia with Europe, via Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni similarly condemned the terror attack, conveying her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

"She conveyed her thoughts and prayers for the victims and wished a speedy recovery of those injured. She expressed full support of Italy in the fight against terrorism. PM Modi appreciated her call and the clear message of support against terrorism and those behind it. India and Italy will continue to work together including in international platforms to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts," stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba also reached out to Mr Modi, strongly condemning the terror attack. King Abdullah described the attack as a "ghastly terror attack" and emphasised that terrorism should be rejected in all its forms and manifestations, and there can be no justification.

Mr Ishiba, in a statement, expressed Japan's resolute condemnation of terrorism, saying, "Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism."

He said, "I cannot help but feel great shock and anger regarding the large number of casualties caused by the terrorist attack carried out in Kashmir. I resolutely condemn such a vicious attack. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured. I express my heartfelt solidarity to the people of India in the process of overcoming this difficult time. Terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. Japan is firmly committed to combating terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community," Ishiba had said in a statement on Wednesday."

The Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

It was the worst Jammu and Kashmir has seen in over six years, the worst since 40 soldiers were slaughtered in Pulwama district in February 2019.

The Indian government has vowed vengeance.

