World Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Hamas Chief, Israel PM Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court (ICC) said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

Read Time: 1 min
World Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Hamas Chief, Israel PM Netanyahu
Arrest warrants have been issued against Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant.
Amsterdam:

The International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Thursday that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

