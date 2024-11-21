World Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Hamas Chief, Israel PM Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court in The Hague said on Thursday that it had issued warrants for the arrest of Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri (also known as Mohammed Deif) and Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu and its former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC said Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

