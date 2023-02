The World Bank announced Thursday $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey.

The World Bank announced Thursday $1.78 billion in aid to Turkey to help relief and recovery efforts after a massive earthquake hit the country and neighboring Syria, claiming more than 20,000 lives.

"We are providing immediate assistance and preparing a rapid assessment of the urgent and massive needs on the ground," said World Bank President David Malpass in a statement.

