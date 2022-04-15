World Art Day Today: All You Need To Know

Celebrated on April 15,World Art Day is a UNESCO dedicated day.

World Art Day is marked to promote the development, diffusion and enjoyment of art. Art, in its various forms, allows people to express themselves. And, the day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of art in our daily lives.

Celebrated on April 15, World Art Day is a UNESCO dedicated day.

World Art Day was first declared in 2019 during the 40th session of UNESCO's General Conference. The day also marks the birth anniversary of famous Renaissance polymath Leonardo da Vinci.

As we all know, art plays a key role in imparting knowledge. And, the day aims to strengthen the bridge between artistic creation and our society. It also celebrates the contribution of artists to our societies.

On World Art Day, a number of competitions are organised in schools and colleges. People also conduct seminars, debates and workshops to bring everyone under one roof and celebrate the day.

The United Nations, in its World Art Day tweet, said, “We celebrate the power of art to provide comfort in times of crisis and difficulty.”

"Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" -- the 'Golden Rule' mosaic at UNHQ is based on the painting by US artist Norman Rockwell.



On Friday's #WorldArtDay, we celebrate the power of art to provide comfort in times of crisis & difficulty. https://t.co/4VKoGBme1mpic.twitter.com/tDeZJ6ORX1 — United Nations (@UN) April 14, 2022

UNESCO Message

"This World Art Day is a timely reminder that art can unite and connect us even in the most difficult of circumstances. Indeed, the power of art to bring people together, to inspire, heal and share, has become increasingly clear during recent conflicts and crises, including COVID-19," said Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO.

Wishes And Quotes

- Art is one of the best ways to express your emotions and feelings through colours. Wishing you a very Happy World Art Day.

- World Art Day motivates all of us to pick up sketch pencils or paintbrushes to express ourselves on canvas.

- There is nothing more relieving than the freedom to paint what you want, what you like.

- Warm wishes on World Art Day to you. May you keep exploring your creative side and keep impressing us all with your art.

- Not everyone is known by the work they do and you are truly lucky to be known for your art. Happy World Art Day