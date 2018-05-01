Body Found Inside Wall Of Women's Washroom In Canada Mall, Foul Play Ruled Out "Despite the circumstances of where the body was located, investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined," Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said investigation into how he ended up inside the wall is still ongoing. (Representational) Ottawa, Canada: A maintenance worker called in to fix a broken toilet at a mall in the western Canadian city of Calgary made a gruesome discovery behind a wall on Monday: a body.



The adult male body was found in the morning hours in the women's washroom near a fourth floor food court at the CORE shopping complex.



Police said workers had removed a panel behind a self-flushing toilet to access the wall and determine why it wasn't working. Firefighters were called in to assist with the body's removal.



"Despite the circumstances of where the body was located, investigators do not suspect foul play and the death remains classified as undetermined," Calgary police spokeswoman Emma Poole said.



The deceased man's identity and cause of death have not yet been determined.



Local media suggested the man may have fallen into the space behind the wall from a ventilation shaft above.



"The investigation into when the victim died and how he ended up inside the wall is still ongoing," Poole said.





