Taliban Explains Why Afghan Women Have Been Banned From Universities

Afghan universities were declared off limits to female students. (File)

Afghan universities were declared off limits to women because female students were not following instructions including a proper dress code, the Taliban's minister for higher education said Thursday.

"Those female students who were coming to universities from home were also not following instructions on hijab.... They were dressing like they were going to a wedding," Neda Mohammad Nadeem said in an interview on state television.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)