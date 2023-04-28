The woman posted a video on TikTok about ChatGPT's response.

A woman used artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chatbot ChatGPT to draft a "professional" email to her boss about quitting her job. Independent said in a report that Mari posted about her choice of using ChatGPT on TikTok, where it has amassed more than nine million views. The woman laughed as she read out a line from the AI-generated note that read, "I cannot be sad and poor for another month", as per the outlet. The woman said she told her boss she is ready to serve her two-week notice period but he is asking her to continue till June 8.

To respond to her boss, she turned towards ChatGPT for help with a prompt asking the AI bot to frame a response "pretty much saying I can't be sad and poor for another month" but in a "professional" way.

"So I'm gonna have ChatGPT write an email response of me pretty much saying I can't be sad and poor for another month in a professional way," she said in the video, as per Independent. "So I put in the prompt: 'Write a professional email saying I can't be sad and poor for another month replying to this email' and then in quotes I put in my manager's email and this is what it gave me."

Mari then read the response generated by the AI chatbot: "Thank you for your email and for providing notice of my final working day being Saturday 6 May."

The draft email also had a line expressing Mari's appreciation for the opportunity to work with the team, and that she regrettably could not "extend her time beyond this date".

As per New York Post, the woman asked her followers if she should send the email and received hundreds of response. Many users gave encouraged the woman and even offered suggestions advice on how she could tweak the "sad and poor" part.

"Change sad and poor to: due to my financial and emotional priorities," one user wrote, as per the Post report.

"I need to prioritise my mental and financial well-being," commented another.

Mari finally revealed to her followers that she did not send the email and had ChatGPT rewrite the message to her employer to sound "more humane".