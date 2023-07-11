Woman Tries To Smuggle 5 Live Snakes In Her Top In China

The identity of the woman was not disclosed

A woman was caught carrying 5 live corn snakes in her top by Shenzhen Customs in South China's Guangdong Province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen, Global Times reported.

The incident unfolded when customs officers identified a female traveller with a strange body shape moving through the entry channels at Futian port. The officials decided to conduct a thorough body inspection and seized five live snakes wrapped in stockings being held against the chest of the woman.

The officials immediately confiscated the snakes and handed them over to the relevant department, the media outlet reported.

The identity of the woman was not disclosed, but it is anticipated that she will face legal consequences.

Earlier, two bags containing snakes, monkeys and tortoises were found at Chennai Airport in January, this year. The unattended bags were spotted by customs officials near the baggage claim belt at the airport.

On examining the contents of the bags, officials found 45 Ball Pythons, three Marmoset monkeys, three Star Tortoise and eight Corn Snakes.