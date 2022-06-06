Woman Tracks 'Cheating Boyfriend' Using AirTag, Kills Him In Front Of Bar

The Police have arrested 26-year-old Gaylyn Morris (Representational).

A woman in the United States of America has been charged for murder after she reportedly followed a man who she claimed was her boyfriend, and ran over him with her car. Twenty-six-year-old Gaylyn Morris was arrested in Indianapolis by the police after she followed Andre Smith into a bar, tracking him using an Apple AirTag. At the bar, she accused him of cheating and proceeded to run him over with her car, according to the police.

According to Fox News, Ms Morris told a witness that she was Andre Smith's girlfriend and that she had followed him as she suspected him of cheating on her. A witness even told the news outlet that when she saw him with another woman, she was going to use an empty wine bottle to assault the other woman. Mr Smith, however, intervened after she tried to attack the woman with a bottle, and employees at the bar asked all the three parties involved to leave the premises.

According to Fox News, another witness stated that Ms Morris then proceeded to "pulled forward and clipped the victim (Smith), and he went down, at which time... (Morris) then backed over him and then pulled forward and hit him for the third time". A police affidavit also reflects this. Other witnesses also claim that Ms Morris got out of the car to go assault the other woman as well, who was still at the restaurant at the time waiting for her food order, but local police had already arrived at the scene by then.

The local coroner's office also corroborated this by confirming that Mr Smith died as a result of being intentionally run over.