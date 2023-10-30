Woman Soldier Freed From Hamas Captivity In Gaza: Israel

Jerusalem:
Ori Megidish was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7
A female Israeli soldier was released from captivity in the Gaza Strip, the army said Monday, following an operation in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.
"Last night, soldier Ori Megidish was released during a ground operation after being kidnapped by Hamas on October 7," the army said in a statement.
"The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family."
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a photograph of Megidish in which she is seen surrounded with her family members.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)