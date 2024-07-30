Woman Sent To Jail For Overfeeding 53 Kg Dog To Death In New Zealand

Nuggi died of a liver haemorrhage.

A woman from New Zealand was sentenced to two months in prison after her dog, who weighed 53 kilograms (118 pounds) and was severely obese, died, as per a report in Newsweek. According to a statement from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), the dog, named Nuggi, was found by police in 2021 weighing about 54 kilograms (120 pounds) and nearly immobile.

Nuggi was taken from his owner's Auckland house, where police discovered "a number of" dogs, and given over to the SPCA.

Nuggi died of a liver haemorrhage even though it lost 8.8 kilograms (19.6 pounds) or around 16.5 per cent of his body weight in two months while in the care of the SPCA. The organisation claims that an autopsy disclosed additional health issues, including Cushing's illness and liver problems.

According to the statement, the owner pleaded guilty to failing to provide for the dog's medical, behavioural, and physical needs. As a result, the Manukau District Court in Auckland sentenced the owner to two months in jail and a fine of $1,222 NZD ($720). It is also said that she will not be allowed to own dogs for a year.

Veterinarians using a stethoscope were unable to detect Nuggi's heartbeat because of his extreme weight, according to the SPCA statement. The dog also had a lot of skin growths, especially on contact regions like his elbows and tummy, and his claws were enlarged. Further, Nuggi had conjunctivitis as well.

Todd Westwood, SPCA Chief said that the dog was "drastically overfed" and "clearly" did not have proper care. "Nuggi was one of the most obese animals we've ever come across," Mr Westwood said in a statement.

"Sadly, we see animals on a daily basis that are underweight, starved or malnourished, but it's equally heartbreaking to see a helpless animal that's been severely overfed," he continued.

The SPCA added that the pet dog was fed around 10 pieces of chicken every day along with dry food. Nuggi allegedly struggled to travel around 10 meters to the car when veterinarians took him away from his owner, pausing three times to gather breath. The SPCA said, "His legs could not support his huge body."

"Part of being a responsible dog owner is providing your pet with an appropriate diet and daily exercise, which was clearly not the case here. Nuggi was being drastically overfed, and instead of seeking help or amending the behaviour, his owner continued to overfeed him until he could barely walk. This is unacceptable," Mr Westwood added.