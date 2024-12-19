Woman Kills Two Children In Pakistan: Report

In a disturbing incident in Nawabshah, a mother killed her two children by slitting their throats. The tragic event occurred in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The mother, identified as Komal Sheikh, was taken into custody. During initial interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, admitting that she had killed her children with a knife in separate rooms, as per ARY News.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. The bodies of the children were shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination, ARY News reported.

The police recovered the murder weapon and are conducting further investigations into the matter.

A similar incident took place in August, when a mother in Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killed herself after murdering her two minor children. The incident took place in Mona Khel area, where a woman, named Moona, shot her two children and later committed suicide over a domestic dispute, ARY Newsreported.

The deceased children were identified as Zain, 2-year-old and Rabia, 4, the police said.

Earlier on November 15, in a disturbing incident, a seven-month pregnant woman was murdered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law in Kotli Marlan village in Daska of Pakistan's Punjab, ARY News reported.

A police official told ARY News that the mother-in-law, Sughra Bibi along with her daughter Yasmeen killed Zehra (26) and dismembered the body, packed it into bags, and dumped it into a canal.

ARY News reported that the victim's mother-in-law cut her limbs off and severed the woman's head to avoid identification and spread rumours that Zehra had run away with someone.

Zehra, who hailed from Gurjanwala's village Kot Mand was married to Qadeer of Kotli Marlan in 2020. The police have not yet been able to contact Qadeer, who works abroad. The Daska police have registered a case of murder and other charges, as per ARY News.

ARY News reported that Sughra Bibi, Yasmeen, and grandson Abdullah were arrested and are in Daska police custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)