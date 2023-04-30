Woman In US Attacks Airport Staff After They Take Away Her Apple Juice

Ms Coleman then got into a physical fight with other cops.

A woman in the United States was arrested after she attacked three airport officials when they took away her apple juice, according to the arrest documents, cited by the Independent. Makiah Coleman, aged 19, attacked the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on April 25 as she was passing through security.

As per the court records, Ms Coleman started becoming irritated when the security agents took away her apple juice while she was undergoing the security check. It is to be noted that carrying liquids in large quantities is not permitted in flights. According to the report, the 19-year-old started shouting as she attempted to take the juice out of a trash bin but was stopped by a TSA officer.

According to the outlet, Ms Coleman then got into a physical fight with other cops. She bit one agent, elbowed and struck another in the head, and grabbed the ponytail of a third. Within a few minutes, Phoenix police arrived on the scene and arrested Ms Coleman.

The 19-year-old is being held on a $4,500 (Rs 3.6 lakh) bond and is currently charged with "several misdemeanour assault charges, one count of criminal damage and a low-level felony count of aggravated assault".

The officials stated that two TSA agents were taken to the hospital "to be treated for undisclosed injuries" but were discharged shortly.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement, "This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, due to the actions of this traveler, this situation resulted in injuries to three of our TSA officers and inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who TSA redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening."