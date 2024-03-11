Woman Gives Birth To 'Miracle' Baby Mid-Flight With Help Of UK Doctor

The plane was diverted to Brindisi Airport, in southern Italy

A dramatic in-flight delivery occurred on a recent commercial flight from Amman, Jordan, to London Luton Airport. Dr Hassan Khan, a physician from Basildon Hospital in Essex, was a passenger on the flight when his medical expertise became crucial. Roughly two hours into the journey, a medical emergency was declared, and Dr Khan was called upon to assist a passenger in active labour. Upon reaching the scene near the cockpit, he discovered the woman's water had broken.

Fortunately, Dr Khan's prompt intervention resulted in a successful delivery, with a healthy baby girl being born mid-flight. This rare event, as noted by cabin crew, marked only the 75th documented birth on a commercial aircraft.

The plane was diverted to Brindisi Airport, in southern Italy, so the 38-year-old woman and her child could be taken to hospital, BBC reported.

"I was actually late to my shift because of this diversion, but thankfully they were very impressed and wanted the full update," said Dr Khan, who has been a doctor for four years.

"My consultant congratulated me and said it was a really good job.

"People were saying it was miraculous. I only realised how significant it was after I had the chance to process it all."

The language barrier presented a challenge during the delivery, as the Jordanian woman didn't speak English. Fortunately, another passenger facilitated communication.

Dr Khan's expertise in neonatal resuscitation proved invaluable. His experience ensured the baby's well-being, even though she initially appeared slightly cyanotic (bluish).

"I told the flight attendants what equipment I needed - which would include an oxygen mask, a clamp for the umbilical cord and a stethoscope - none of which they had on a plane, of course," said Dr Khan, who used nothing but towels during the delivery.

"She was quite stressed about the whole situation but, through the translator, I managed to reassure her that I do have a bit of experience with newborns."

The doctor told the media outlet that both the mother and baby were in good condition.

"It was a big sigh of relief, some positive closure to the whole situation," he added.