Woman And Her Partner Guilty Of Killing 9-Year-Old Son In Bath In England

A woman and her partner have been found guilty of the death of her young son. They were convicted of murdering 9-year-old, Alfie Steele, in the bath after months of abuse.

Dirk Howell, 41, was found guilty of murdering the young boy and his mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of his manslaughter, BBC reported. Alfie Steel's body was found with 50 different injuries at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.

The young boy was subjected to a cruel discipline regime. His punishments included beatings, being forced to stand outside and being dunked head first in cold baths, Coventry Crown Court heard.

BBC reported that the family was known to social services and neighbours had made repeated calls to the police to raise concerns about how Alfie was being treated.

The exact cause of death has not been revealed, evidence strongly suggested he died after being dunked in the freezing cold water.

On 18 February 2021, Ms Scott called 999 to report that her son wasn't breathing. She told the call handler that Alfie had fallen asleep while enjoying a warm bath. However, his injuries and low body temperature - 23C told a different story.

Alfie's grandfather Paul Scott read a family statement to reporters outside court. "It fills us with immense sadness that we will never be able to see that same cheeky smile again," he said.

"Losing Alfie has left a massive void in our lives. To think that we will never be able to hug him and watch him grow into an accomplished young man causes us such anguish. "We miss him so much."

Neighbours made frantic calls to 999 to raise the alarm before he eventually died. Neighbours heard him screaming when he was forced into the cold baths and others reported seeing him standing in the garden at night "like a statue" after being berated by Mr Howell, reported BBC.

Howell has admitted four counts of child cruelty, but the mother said that she was innocent.