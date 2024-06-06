Woman, 25, Charged With Assault After Milkshake Thrown At Nigel Farage

The woman who attacked Nigel Farage has been charged with assault.

Nigel Farage, who announced his candidature for UK election earlier this week, was splashed with banana milkshake during a campaign stop. The attack took place outside a pub in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday, and a woman has been arrested and charged with assault, the BBC reported. Victoria Thomas Bowen, 25, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, July 2, the outlet further said quoting Essex Police. A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker has been released and will face no further action.

Mr Farage, the Reform UK leader, was splashed with the yellow liquid in a McDonald's cup when he was about to board a campaign bus.

Just Nigel Farage getting a beer chucked at him pic.twitter.com/txnioRDyrD — RobGoff (@robertagoffin) June 4, 2024

The 60-year-old had earlier addressed a group of people, after announcing he would stand for election in the constituency.

He later joked about the incident saying in a post on X "my milkshake brings all the people to the rally". It was a reference to the 2003 song Milkshake by Kelis which has lyrics that include similar words.

Richard Tice, Mr Farage's predecessor as Reform UK leader, said: "The juvenile moron who threw a drink over Nigel has just gained us hundreds of thousands more votes."

Home Secretary James Cleverly condemned the attack.

"There is no excuse to resort to behaviour like this. We may disagree, but we debate, and then we vote," he said.

This is not the first time that Mr Farage has faced a milkshake attack. In 2019, he had a banana and salted caramel milkshake thrown at him while campaigning in Newcastle.