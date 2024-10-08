Taylor Swift Surpasses Rihanna In Music Rich List, Her Net Worth Is...

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is now the world's richest female musician. As of October 8, 2024, Swift has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, surpassing another singing superstar Rihanna, Forbes reported. The only musician with a higher net worth is hip-hop icon Jay-Z, valued at $2.5 billion.

What sets Swift apart in her financial journey is the source of her wealth. Unlike many of her peers who rely on lucrative brand partnerships and lifestyle ventures, Swift has primarily built her fortune through her music career. She is the first musician to achieve billionaire status predominantly through her musical achievements, including significant earnings from her record-breaking Eras Tour and the valuation of her extensive music catalogue -- valued at approximately $600 million -- according to Forbes.

Additionally, her income from royalties and touring is nearly $600 million, complemented by around $125 million in real estate assets, the magazine reported. In a bid to reclaim ownership of her earlier work, Swift began re-recording her first six albums in 2021. She will resume her Eras tour on October 18 in Miami.

A Washington Post report noted that many of Swift's contemporaries have accumulated their wealth through external ventures and not just music. For example, despite high demand, Rihanna has not released a studio album since 2016's 'Anti,' but her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, significantly boosted her fortune. Forbes estimated her net worth at approximately $1.4 billion.

Jay-Z, the first billionaire in hip-hop and the wealthiest musician globally with a net worth of $2.5 billion, also derives much of his wealth from business ventures outside of music, according to The Washington Post report. His last studio album, a collaboration with his wife Beyoncé in 2018 titled 'Everything Is Love,' did not contribute significantly to his current wealth. Jay-Z's riches largely stem from his various business interests, including his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac (often referred to as Ace of Spades), and his cognac brand, D'Ussé, along with investments in companies like Uber, Block (the parent company of CashApp), and the music streaming service Tidal.

Apart from rocking the stage, Swift isn't shy about making her political stance clear to her fans and the American electorate. In September, she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and praised her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for their commitment to issues such as abortion rights, IVF access and LGBTQ+ rights. "She fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote about Harris in an Instagram post.