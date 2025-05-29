"Wipe Off Your Makeup": Woman Fails Facial Recognition At China Airport

A passenger departing Shanghai was asked to remove her makeup after the facial scanner failed to identify her at the immigration counter.

A short video of the young woman being disciplined by an airport employee surfaced on social media. In the clip, she is seen wiping and scrubbing her face while the airport staff instructs her in an irritated tone.

The employee insisted, "Wipe everything off until you look like your passport photo."

"Why would you do your makeup like that? You are asking for trouble," she was heard saying in the video.

The video was taken at the Shanghai Airport in September 2024 and initially shared on Chinese social media, per Oddity Central.

It remained unknown if she eventually cleared the airport's facial recognition test.

The clip sparked hilarious responses on social media.

One commented, "It's not like she was able to walk around with a filter on in real life, right?"

"This is cosplay. Not just regular makeup," a second comment read.

Others sympathised with the young lady, saying she appeared uncomfortable enough and that the airport official had no right to harass her over her makeup.

"Poor girl should not be laughed at. The guard hurt her feelings. Not nice and not funny," one said.

Others questioned whether makeup should be a problem for modern facial recognition technology.

"No matter how thick the makeup is, the face shouldn't be unrecognisable, right? Isn't it time to upgrade the equipment?" another asked.

Not long ago, model influencer Janaina Prazeres was also held for 40 minutes by immigration officials who couldn't identify her surgically altered face.

Ms Prazeres, who Playboy Norway referred to as the "perfect woman," has spent about one million dollars on 20 cosmetic surgeries, including nose jobs, body lifts, and complete face "harmonisation," per The Post.