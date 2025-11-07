Winds Shatter Windows, Blow Roofs As Typhoon Kalmaegi Kills 5 In Vietnam

After wreaking havoc in the Philippines, Typhoon Kalmaegi brought fierce winds and torrential rains to Vietnam, where five people have been killed and many others remain missing after several houses collapsed in Gia Lai and neighbouring Dak Lak. Kalmaegi has ranked among the strongest typhoons on record in Vietnam, with winds reaching 149 km/h and relentless rain battering already flood-hit regions.

Vietnamese authorities said they were still assessing the damage on Friday morning, but the environment ministry reported 57 houses collapsed and nearly 2,600 others were damaged or had their roofs blown off, including more than 2,400 in Gia Lai alone.

Five people were killed – three in Dak Lak and two in Gia Lai provinces – while three others remained missing in Quang Ngai, according to state media.

Several videos from the affected areas surfaced on social media, showing extensive damage caused by the storm. One video showed strong winds forcing a man to abandon his scooter and take shelter near a wall as wind currents threatened to blow him away.

Another showed seawater entering people's homes in Binh Dinh Province, as water levels reached their highest mark in 10 years.

Many areas in Vietnam also reported uprooted trees, damaged power lines and flattened buildings as Kalmaegi weakened into a tropical storm and moved into Cambodia on Friday.

A video also showed strong winds shattering glass windows and blowing roofs off houses.

Kalmaegi made landfall in the Philippines earlier this week, where it claimed 188 lives, and 135 people are still missing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of national emergency on Thursday as the country braced for another potentially powerful storm, Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan.

The weather bureau said Fung-wong could expand to an estimated 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) in diameter before making landfall late Sunday or early Monday in northern Aurora province, potentially affecting the densely populated capital region of Manila.

Kalmaegi left at least 188 people dead and 135 missing in the Philippines, according to the Office of Civil Defence, displacing more than half a million people. Nearly 450,000 were evacuated to shelters, and over 318,000 remained there as of Thursday.

Scientists warn that a warming climate is intensifying storms and rainfall across Southeast Asia, making floods and typhoons increasingly destructive and frequent.