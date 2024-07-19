Windows Showing Blue Screen Of Death Error? Here's How You Can Fix It

Windows users worldwide are experiencing the dreaded Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error, causing their systems to suddenly shut down or restart. Microsoft has identified the issue as a recent CrowdStrike update gone wrong.

Why is this happening?

CrowdStrike Engineering acknowledged the problem, stating, "CrowdStrike Engineering has identified a content deployment related to this issue and reverted those changes."

The bug, linked to CrowdStrike's update, has disrupted operations across numerous companies, banks and government offices globally. This issue has affected essential services and daily operations.

Immediate fixes

CrowdStrike has also provided workaround steps:

Boot Windows into Safe Mode or the Windows Recovery Environment (press F8 or Shift + F8 to enter Safe Mode).

Go to a specific folder on your computer - C:\Windows\System32\drivers\CrowdStrike

Locate the file matching "C-00000291*.sys" and delete it.

Boot the host normally (Restart your computer).

The BSOD, also known as a STOP, can occur when a serious bug or a virus causes Windows to shut down or restart unexpectedly, often displaying a message like "Windows has been shut down to prevent damage to your computer." Both hardware and software issues can cause these errors.

Tips by Microsoft