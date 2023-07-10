Wimbledon Umpire Warns Crowd Against Opening Champagne Bottle During Match, Here's Why

The moment has since been hailed as the "most Wimbledon warning ever."

During the Wimbledon Championships, many fans sip on a glass of champagne as it is a customary part of the courtside experience. Now, an Australian umpire, John Bloom, warned the crowd against popping the bottle during the match. The moment has since been hailed as the "most Wimbledon warning ever."

During a match between Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva, umpire John Bloom said, "Ladies and gentlemen... if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve."

Umpire Bloom had to step in as one spectator popped the cork in the middle of a serve.

It sparked laughter and applause around Court Three, while Anastasia Potapova, a Russian tennis player, smiled and nodded in approval at the umpire's announcement.

Wimbledon also shared the video on their Twitter handle.

See the video here:

"Ladies and gentlemen... if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve" 🍾



The most #Wimbledon warning ever from umpire John Blom 🤣 pic.twitter.com/57GBixnM4U — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2023

This is not the first time champagne bottle popping has been an issue at Wimbledon. According to New York Post, in 2019, a cork flew onto the court during a match between Benoit Paire and Jiri Vesely.

A let was called and the umpire at the time said: "Ladies and gentlemen ... enjoy your champagne, but please don't open it on the court please."

The All England Club's conditions of entry to the grounds state: "All corked bottles, including bottles of champagne and sparkling wine, must be opened prior to being taken into the stands of any court."