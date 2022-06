China's Defence Minister Wei Fenghe attends the Shangri-La Dialogue summit in Singapore.

China will "fight to the very end" to stop Taiwan from declaring independence, the country's defence minister vowed Sunday, as tensions soar with the United States over the island.

"We will fight at all cost and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China," Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore.

