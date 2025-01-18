Will Trump Break Biden's Record Of Most Executive Orders Signed On Day 1?

The use of executive orders has been a staple of presidential power in the United States, allowing presidents to unilaterally implement policies and decisions. Since 1937, only three U.S. presidents have issued executive orders on their first day in office. This exclusive group includes Joe Biden, Donald Trump, and Bill Clinton.

President-elect Donald Trump's vow to implement several policy promises on his first day back in the White House has sparked interest in the history of executive orders. If Trump signs an executive order on his first day, it will be the fourth time since 1937 that a U.S. president has done so. This is based on an analysis of executive order data from the Office of the Federal Register by the Hearst Television Data Team.

The Federal Register tracks all executive orders signed by presidents beginning in 1937, excluding former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's first-term executive orders. An executive order is a powerful tool that carries the force of law, allowing presidents to implement their campaign promises or pursue policy goals that may face opposition or roadblocks in Congress.

A notable example of the use of executive orders is former President Barack Obama's decision to raise the minimum wage for federal contract workers from $7.25 to $10.10 per hour in 2014. When lawmakers failed to act, Obama signed an executive order to increase the minimum wage. This highlights the ability of presidents to use executive orders to bypass Congressional opposition.

President Joe Biden holds the record for the most executive orders signed on the first day and first week in office. On his first day, Biden issued nine executive orders, six of which reversed orders from the Trump administration. These reversals included rescinding policies targeting communities that shielded undocumented immigrants from deportation and requiring the use of face masks in federal buildings and lands.

Biden's use of executive orders during his first week in office was prolific, with a total of 22 orders signed. This sets a high bar for Trump, who would need to sign more than 22 executive orders on his first day to surpass Biden's record.

Biden ended 100 days of his term with 42 executive orders and a total of 160 during his presidency.

In terms of the number of executive orders signed during their presidencies, President Franklin D. Roosevelt holds the record, with a staggering 2,023 executive orders signed during his second and third terms. Roosevelt's unprecedented 12 years in office allowed him to use executive orders to tackle the Great Depression, carry out New Deal programs, and handle World War II.

Other notable presidents in terms of executive orders include Truman, who signed 906 executive orders, and Clinton, who signed 364 executive orders. On the other end of the spectrum, President George H.W. Bush issued the second-fewest executive orders, with a total of 46 executive orders signed in 1991.

In conclusion, the use of executive orders is a powerful tool available to U.S. presidents, allowing them to implement policies and decisions unilaterally. With President-elect Donald Trump vowing to implement several policy promises on his first day back in the White House, it will be interesting to see how he uses executive orders during his presidency.

