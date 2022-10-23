Wildlife Officials Find Mystery Alligator Placed In Horse Trailer In United States: Report

Alligator possession without the appropriate permission is prohibited in Idaho.

A non-native alligator was discovered roaming loose in Idaho, the United States, and according to the wildlife authorities, they are still looking into its history, said a report in UPI. An individual from the New Plymouth region called Idaho Fish and Game on Thursday night to report seeing a three-and-a-half foot alligator while strolling their dog, the agency said.

The alligator was captured by the homeowner and placed in a horse trailer, where it was later removed the following morning by Fish and Game Officer Brian Marek.

As quoted by The Fish and Game news release, regional conservation officer Matt O'Connell said that, "In all likelihood, this alligator got loose from someone, and we are interested in finding the owner."

"Fish and Game is investigating where the alligator may have come from, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Regional Office during normal business hours or the Citizens Against Poaching hotline," the release further said.

Alligator (or any other crocodilian) possession without the appropriate permission is prohibited in Idaho, as is the discharge of captive crocodilians into the wild.

