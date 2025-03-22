"Wild, Multi-Layered Magic": Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Describes Their Daughter Vivian Wilson

Vivian Wilson is big, fierce "wild and multi-layered magic", Elon Musk's ex-wife Justine Musk has said about their daughter.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Ms Justine couldn't get tired of praising her daughter, saying, "Vivian has always had an uncompromising sense of who she is - and who she needs to be."

Ms Justine's comment came after Ms Wilson, Musk's estranged daughter, spoke at length about her personal life with the same magazine. She said she rarely thought about her father and refused to let fear take up space in her mind. She said, "The only thing that gets to live free in my mind is drag queens."

Ms Wilson, who came out as transgender in 2020 and legally changed her name in 2022 to distance herself from her father, described Mr Musk as a "pathetic man-child" and accused him of performing a Nazi salute at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony back in January 2025.

Asked if she was afraid of him, Ms Wilson sarcastically replied, "Why would I feel scared of him? Oh, he has so much power. Nah, nah, nah. I don't give a f**k. Why should I be scared of this man? Because he's rich? Oh no, I'm trembling. Ooh, shivering in my boots here."

Calling herself sharp-tongued, the 20-year-old continued, "I don't give a f**k how much money anyone has. I don't. I really don't. He owns Twitter. OK. Congratulations!"

The Tesla CEO and Ms Wilson have not been on talking terms for nearly half-a-decade, she said.

Earlier, on psychologist Jordan Patterson's podcast, referring to Ms Wilson's gender-reassignment surgery, Mr Musk said, "I was tricked into doing this. I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead."

"I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that. And we're making some progress."

Ms Wilson earlier called the SpaceX CEO entirely fake and desperate for attention and validation.