From IPL To Liam Payne, Wikipedia Reveals Its Most Popular Pages Of 2024

Wikipedia has published its yearly list of the 25 most popular searches on the platform in 2024. The crowdsourced encyclopedia offered a glimpse of subjects that caught people's attention, became worldwide trends, or characterised this year.

With more than 44 million views, the most popular page on Wikipedia was - the list of deaths in 2024, CNN reported. Since the Wikimedia Foundation started publishing the statistics in 2015, the topic has never fallen below third place on the list and has topped the list at least five times.

As of October, English-language Wikipedia had over 76 billion visits.

Indian politics and pop culture were also among the top searches on the website. The Indian Premier League received over 24.5 million views, ranking as the sixth most popular page on the website. The top 10 also included the Indian general election. The election page received over 18 million views during the year, reaching a peak of 1.2 million on June 4, the day the results were revealed.

Bollywood film Kalki 2898 AD received 14.6 million views, placing it in the top 25.

Kamala Harris received 2.8 million pageviews, placing her in second place. With 2.7 million page views, the 2024 United States presidential election was third. Donald Trump, the president-elect, ranked fifth. Since 2015, he has appeared on the list nearly every year. He fell off the list in 2022 and 2023 before making a comeback this year. JD Vance, the vice president-elect, is placed seventh in the top 10.

Along with politics, popular culture accounted for a major portion of the top 25. Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers convicted of killing their parents in 1989 and are currently awaiting a resentencing trial, were the subject of the fourth most-visited page. The release of a Netflix documentary this year brought the case back into the public eye.

Hollywood films like Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine came in at number 23 and ninth, respectively. Views on Colombian cocaine trafficker Griselda Blanco's page peaked following a Netflix miniseries release based on her life.

Here's a look at top 25 most-viewed Wikipedia articles of 2024:

Deaths in 2024, 44,440,344 pageviews

Kamala Harris, 28,960,278

2024 United States presidential election, 27,910,346

Lyle and Erik Menendez, 26,126,811

Donald Trump, 25,293,855

Indian Premier League, 24,560,689

JD Vance, 23,303,160

Deadpool & Wolverine, 22,362,102

Project 2025, 19,741,623

2024 Indian general election, 18,149,666

Taylor Swift, 17,089,827

ChatGPT, 16,595,350

2020 United States presidential election, 16,351,730

2024 Summer Olympics, 16,061,381

UEFA Euro 2024, 15,680,913

United States, 15,657,243

Elon Musk, 15,535,053

Kalki 2898 AD, 14,588,383

Joe Biden, 14,536,522

Cristiano Ronaldo, 13,698,372

Griselda Blanco, 13,491,792

Sean Combs, 13,112,437

Dune: Part Two, 12,788,834

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 12,375,410

Liam Payne, 12,087,141