Wife Of Dead ISIS Chief Baghdadi Captured By Turkish Forces

ISIS chief Baghdadi was killed in a raid by the US troops in Syria's Idlib

Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former ISIS chief killed himself during a raid by U.S. special forces.

"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother-in-law in Syria."

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.

