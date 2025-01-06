US Flags Will Fly At Half-Mast During Donald Trump's Inauguration: Here's Why

US flags will fly at half-mast this month to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100. The directive comes as part of a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, ordering flags at federal buildings and US embassies to remain lowered for 30 days as a mark of respect. The mourning period overlaps with the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20.

The President-elect publicly voiced his displeasure with the timing of the flag-lowering order.

Biden's proclamation ensures the flags remain at half-mast throughout the inauguration period, and Trump cannot alter the directive until he officially assumes office.

Let's take a closer look at the protocol behind lowering flags.

What is the US flag code, and how does it apply to this situation?

The US flag code outlines when and how flags should be flown at half-mast. It specifies that flags must be lowered for a 30-day period following the death of a sitting or former president. This directive applies to federal government buildings, US embassies, military installations and vessels both domestically and internationally.

Who has the authority to order flags to be flown at half-mast?

The President of the United States, state governors and the Mayor of the District of Columbia have the power to order flags to be flown at half-mast. In this case, President Joe Biden issued the order.

What has Donald Trump said about the flags being lowered during his inauguration?

Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction over the decision to keep flags at half-mast on his inauguration day. He posted on social media saying, "The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half-mast' during my inauguration.

"They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they've done to our once great America over the past four years," he said.

"It's a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time during the inauguration of a future president, be at half-mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Can Trump reverse the decision to lower the flags once he takes office?

Yes, he can. Although the US flag code recommends a 30-day mourning period, it is not a mandatory rule. Once Trump assumes office, he can change the order and raise the flags to full height.

Has Trump previously taken issue with flags being lowered?

Yes, he has. In 2018, after the death of Arizona Senator John McCain, Trump faced criticism for his handling of the flag-lowering protocol. The flags at the White House were initially lowered to half-mast but were raised to full height after the weekend. This move sparked backlash, and the flags were subsequently lowered again.

Is there a historical precedent for flags being half-mast during a presidential inauguration?

Yes, there is. In January 1973, flags were at half-mast during Richard Nixon's second inauguration following the death of former President Harry S Truman. Nixon ordered the flags to be lowered, and they remained at half-mast for a portion of his inaugural celebrations.