Why Trump Administration Wants To Pull $1 Billion More From Harvard Funding

The Trump administration is reportedly planning another financial strike on Harvard University following a week of escalating fireworks between the two sides after America's wealthiest educational institution refused to follow the government's diktat on campus administration. In the past week, the administration has launched an all-around attack on Harvard's financial stability by freezing billions in federal funds, and with threats of potentially revoking its non-profit tax status and its ability to enroll foreign students.

In the latest threat, US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to slash another $1 billion in federal grants and contracts for health research to Harvard, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. The new cuts will add to the existing $2.2 billion funding revocation announced last week.

The new threats came after Harvard's president, Alan Garber, publicly rejected the set of demands issued by the White House last Friday. The Trump administration is "furious with Harvard University" over Garber's action, as the government thought the long list of demands sent to Harvard was a "confidential starting point for negotiations," WSJ reported, citing two anonymous sources.

Harvard's move to not keep the demands private is being touted by some in the White House as a reason to take a more aggressive approach to the university's funding, the report said.

The confrontation with the government could cost as much as $9 billion in federal money for Harvard. But, beyond the implications of losing those funds, it's not clear how far the standoff could go. With an endowment of more than $50 billion, Harvard is perhaps the best-positioned university to push back on the administration's pressure campaign.

Harvard Vs the Trump Administration

In a letter to Harvard on Friday, Trump's administration had called for broad government and leadership reforms at Harvard, as well as changes to its admissions policies. It also demanded that the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognising some student clubs.

On Monday, Harvard President Alan Garber said the university would not bend to the government's demands.

"The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights," Garber said in a letter to the Harvard community.

"No government - regardless of which party is in power - should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."

Hours later, the government froze billions in Harvard's federal funding.

The announcement comes just days after the New York Times reported that the Friday demands had been sent to Harvard erroneously and without approval. The White House stood by the demands.